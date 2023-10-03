Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi says his target is a regular shirt for Fulham as the Premier League season unfolds.

Iwobi, who moved to Fulham from Everton this summer for £22 million, has made three appearances in this season’s Premier League, with one of these coming for his current club. He had previously played for Everton in the competition during 2023/2024.

The Cottagers will hope Monday’s defeat to their London rivals was merely a blip, after they were undone by defensive lapses as they went down 2-0 at Craven Cottage.

Fulham had 56 per cent possession and were the first team this season to have more of the ball than Chelsea, but individual errors cost them.

Issa Diop’s poorly-timed jump allowed Mudryk to open the scoring, and captain Tim Ream then gave the ball away on the edge of his own area before the Broja goal.

Carlos Vinicius, Sasa Lukic, Tom Cairney and Alex Iwobi all injected vitality into Fulham that was missing in the first half.

The Nigerian, in particular, took risks, beat players, and drove forward.

Just as he did by scoring in the Carabao Cup win over Norwich last Wednesday, Iwobi showed why plenty of Fulham fans want Silva to start him.

“I feel like I added a bit of energy to the game”, Iwobi said.

“That’s what the manager told me to do: to just be dynamic when we have the ball, with a lot more movement.

“I’m working to try and get a start, but there’s so many quality players in the team all deserving to start. Whenever my time comes, I’ll try and take my chance.”