Arsenal ace, Alex Iwobi says the north Londoners lacked concentration against Southampton.

The Gunners slumped to a 3-2 defeat against the Premier League strugglers.

Charlie Austin’s late goal ensured Ralph Hasenhuttl picked up a crucial first win as Saints boss.

Speaking after the clash, Iwobi lamented his side’s lacklustre performance.

“We weren’t concentrated through the 90 minutes,” he explained.

“There were spells where we didn’t defend well as a group.

“Southampton deserve credit.

“They had a game plan and they stuck to it, but it’s disappointing by us.

“We’re frustrated the unbeaten run is over.

“But we should give ourselves some credit for going on the run.

“Now we have to keep going and try to go on another run.”

Arsenal host Tottenham in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.