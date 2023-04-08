Everton star Alex Iwobi made a surprise choice by revealing that he prefers to play as a box-to-box midfielder – the number 8 role.

The Nigeria international has played in a variety of roles for club and country, including wing-back, left winger, right winger, left midfield, attacking midfield, central midfield and center forward.

Iwobi operated mostly as a central midfielder under former Toffees boss Frank Lampard but has often been used on the flanks since Sean Dyche took over the managerial reigns.

It is worth noting that Nigeria manager Jose Peseiro has deployed the Hale End Academy graduate in a deep-lying playmaker role in four consecutive matches in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

In this role, he is able to express his creativity and use his agility to evade pressure whilst also developing the positional discipline needed to play in deep areas.

Iwobi was predominantly a winger when he arrived at Everton from Arsenal in 2019 and was also comfortable playing as an attacking midfielder or number 10.

On his favourite position and the versatility he brings to Everton, Iwobi said to the official website of the Toffees : “I get asked this a lot. I like playing as a number eight but wherever I am told to play, I will play.

“It’s something I have to be grateful for. I understand the game. At Everton, I now know I am going to be playing more out wide.

“Before that, I often didn’t know where I was going to start or whether I was going to be involved. But I know that wherever I am told to play, I am able to produce something for the team.

“I have the mindset to help the team no matter where I am told to play and give 100%.”