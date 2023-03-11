by David

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

In celebration of the 2023 International Women’s Day (IWD) the Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN), Abuja Chapter, distributed sewing machines, hair dryers and baking materials over the weekend to help some women gain access to diverse vocational skills.

SWAN also educated the beneficiaries on financial integrity to enable them to operate successful businesses with the items.

The Chairperson of the group, Miss Mbang Joy Esu said they had carefully put together the programme to celebrate and empower Nigerian Women folk on the all-important IWD event focused on gender equity, embracing diversity and inclusion to help forge an equal world.

She noted that the beneficiaries of the empowerment were carefully selected from the different sub-urban settlements within the FCT and environs, adding that every one of them truly deserved the gifts.

“In addition to the empowerment, beneficiaries will be sensitized and educated on Financial Integrity and how to keep Financial Records to run their business effectively and efficiently. The Chairperson stated.

Esu explained that SWAN is an arm of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), whose membership is open to female members of the Institute.

She said the Society serves as an integral part of the Institute to meet the yearnings and aspirations of women for recognition, creating opportunities and an enabling environment for the promotion of the socio-economic development of women.

“The SWAN Abuja Chapter has been involved in a number of activities in the last fourteen (14) years of its existence from 2008 aimed at promoting the ideals and mandate of ICAN as well as carrying out projects that impact greatly and positively on members of the Society and the general public. These life-changing projects undertaken by the Chapter were majorly funded by members of the Chapter and some good-spirited individuals and Organizations who partnered with the Society to see to their actualization.”

She stated that since the inauguration of its current Executive Committee in June 2021, the Chapter had embarked on programmes and projects that have touched and changed lives, especially of Women and the Girl Child.

“We have carried out sensitization programmes and Career Talks in Six Secondary Schools within Abuja (the Federal Capital Territory) and Environs. The aim was to elicit the interest of the young ones to embrace Accountancy as a Career Path and also inculcate in them self-dignity, discipline and integrity.

“We have also organized sensitization lectures to undergraduates in Four Tertiary Institutions within FCT and environs on the Career Path of becoming a chartered accountant.

She further listed other projects executed by the organisation to include medical outreach, orphanage visitation, hospital visitation, prison visitation and anti-corruption advocacies, among others.