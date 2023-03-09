by Ajiri Daniels

Global direct e-commerce selling company QNET, has reaffirms its commitment to empowering women in Nigeria by providing the necessary technological tools applicable to the direct selling business.

To mark International Women’s Day (IWD), QNET amplified the UN’s theme for this year, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”, by highlighting technology’s importance in empowering women and bridging the gender gap.

Direct-selling companies leverage digital platforms and technology that provide everyone, especially women, opportunities for entrepreneurship, financial independence, and personal growth worldwide. The industry allows all and sundry access to unique products, selling them to others to earn an income. One can easily become an entrepreneur with little or no investment made.

This has fostered equal access for women across various ages, social and educational backgrounds.

Over the last 50 years, the female population of Nigeria has grown substantially from 29.8 million to 108 million. This significant growth presents an opportunity for direct-selling companies to engage more women, as the Nigerian labour market does not have enough capital to include such a growing population. Direct selling, therefore, offers a great opportunity for every business-minded person to thrive by being part of a global market that offers certified and exclusive products that can be sold to earn income.

The multifaceted approach dispels all limitations women may encounter in their attempts to work, increase their earnings, and build their businesses.

“At QNET, we believe that women’s empowerment and gender equality are crucial for an unbiased society,” said Biram Fall, the Sub-Saharan Africa Regional General Manager for QNET. “Our direct selling and e-commerce platform allows women to start their businesses, earn an income, and develop new skills while balancing work and family responsibilities. Women can work from home on their terms, set goals and schedules, and control their income.”

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) agrees that women play a critical role in the global economy as entrepreneurs. They help create jobs, generate income, and boost revenue—driving economies while reducing inequalities between women and men. A report by IFC further indicates that in many emerging economies, women start businesses faster than men, significantly contributing to economic growth.

However, research by the Institute of development studies states that Women in Nigeria are less active in the labour market. A report from the World Economic Forum reveals that the odds ofsecuring a business loan are heavily stacked against women. Hence, they are more likely to have lower-earning opportunities as compared to their male counterparts of the same level of education and experience.

According to Mr Ajisafe, CEO of Transblue Nigeria Limited, “Women fight to fulfil promises they make to their loved ones and communities even when the odds are against them. These female entrepreneurs multitask to fulfil their goals and promises. This year’s International Women’s Day helps us recognise the impact of direct selling innovation and technology in supporting our QNET women. Today, we doff our hats to all women and celebrate their resilience.”

QNET is creating a more inclusive and equal society through digital channels where women can thrive and achieve their full potential and financial independence.