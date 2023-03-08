From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation has called on government and other stakeholders to address structural biases against women and girls in order to build an equitable and peaceful society.

Executive Director of the Foundation, Ms Ann Iyonu in a message to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, said that this year’s celebrations call for urgent action towards eliminating gender violence as well as the need for increased investment in technology for women and girls.

The Foundation noted Nigerian women have been making significant contributions towards sustainable development of the country; it is therefore timely for governments across levels to initiate policies and programmes that will address the systemic biases against women.

The statement reads, ‘The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation celebrates with Nigerian women and others across the world on this year’s International Women’s Day. We acknowledge and appreciate the strides and notable contributions of women toward sustainable development and nation building.

“This year’s theme ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’, highlights the need for increased investment in technology for girls and women in our society as well the urgent task to ensure that violence against women both online and offline are addressed.

“On International Day 2023, we renew our call for an inclusive society, one that is just, equitable, devoid of bias and discrimination.

“Let us embrace equity in all spheres of our society, by initiating policies and programmes that will address structural biases against women and girls. This way, we can build an equitable and peaceful society.”