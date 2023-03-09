by Rapheal

The International Breweries Plc (IBplc), has declared its commitment to promote diversity and inclusion in all aspects of business.

Managing Director of the company, Coutino Carlos, made the remark, yesterday at a programme organised by the company to mark the 2023 International Women’s Day, in Lagos, themed: “Whats The Tech: Gender inclusivity in the workplace.”

Carlos noted that this year’s international Women’s Day campaign theme: #€mbraceEquity is focused on creating places and spaces where women thrive, while the United Nations’ theme for the Day: DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality, seek to recognize and celebrate the women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education.

He admitted that indeed, technology has transformed the world and its impact continues to be felt in every aspect of live, from smartphones to social media, from artifical intelligence to blockchain; technology has transformed the way we live, work and interact with each other.”

He however, pointed out that despite its importance, the field of technology has historically been dominated by men, noting that it will be great to have more women come onboard." It's time to run at full speed and full capacity as we create a future with more cheers.

He was emphatic that IBplc was proud to have many talented men and women on “our team who are making significant contributions to our technological advancement.

“We are also proud that women are making headway in various fields such as data analysis, software development, cyber security experts and technology professionals.

“On this international Women’s Day, I want to salute all the women who are making a difference, most especially in tech. Your passion, creativity and perseverance inspire us all.

In her address, Funke Opeke, CEO, Mainone, who was the keynote speaker, noted that there were various opportunities for women in tech and urged women to key into it as they cannot afford to be left out.

She said gender barrier in the tech industry can be overcome, adding that the gender gap which still exists around the world, Africa and Nigeria today, can be overcome.

"Gender gap exists in the tech Industry, in the political environment and other areas of life."

She encouraged women who were in supportive work places to take advantage of the favourable work place to scale up and for the ones whose workplaces and culture were not supportive, she urged them to find those who will support them.

Opeke emphasised the place of female mentors, who could help professionally and in other ways in the workplace.

“There is tremendous opportunity for women in the tech space. With the flexibility we have . Women cannot afford to be left out. We have to prepare to be the best to ensure our skills are current. Our understanding of the market is very key.

“We encourage women to achieve leadership roles in technology. Embrace equity and digital innovation and tech to ensure gender equality.”

During the panel session, the discussants spoke on how they were able to forge a path on their tech careers and noted that women needed great support to move up in the tech space.The MD, further said: “We are proud to stand with you in your quest for excellence.

To all the young women out there who aspire to a career in technology, I want to encourage you to pursue your dreams. Gone are the days when tech was almost a synonym for men. In today's world, the future belongs to anyone—male or female—who possesses the skills, determination, and vision to shape it.

International Breweries is committed to building a more diverse and inclusive technology sector, one where women can thrive and excel. We are proud of our women and look forward to consolidating our efforts in empowering them in technology and beyond.

As I close, I would like to thank our keynote speaker, Mrs Funke Opeke, our guest speaker, Ms Adora Nwodo, and members of all the tech communities who have honoured us with their presence today.