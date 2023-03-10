by Ajiri Daniels

…Seeks growth path for young girls through G4M Initiative

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Women in Mining Nigeria, a foremost Non-governmental Organisation and professional body dedicated to the mining sector, has said that women empowerment and gender equality can easily be achieved through digitalization.

Its President and Founder Engr. Janet Adeyemi stated this at a panel discussion organized by the group in commemoration of the International Women’s Day, themed noted that the International Women’s Day “Digitalisation as a Catalyst to Promote Gender Equality in the Mining Sector.”

Adeyemi stressed that it is not meant to set aside just one day of the year to advocate for women’s rights, but should be a reminder of what needs to be done daily. “For us at Women in Mining Nigeria, advocating for gender equality and fighting for the rights of women in the mining sector is our core mandate and we have traversed the entire country seeking linkages, educating and empowering women, and setting up formal structures to help them thrive.

She added that this 2023 IWD charged everyone to #EmbraceEquity which should be an everyday reminder to everybody on the earth surface, because women’s rights are human rights.

“With this summit, we brought together renowned women to talk to us, the women in the sector, as well as other interested players. We also had the young ones in the G4M club, so that they can begin to understand the issues and know how to navigate them in the future”, she said.

” The summit was graced by the keynote Speaker, Rose Ndong, the Executive Commissioner, Nigeria Upstream Regulatory Commission. Speaking on the theme, Ndong noted, “although we find ourselves in a male dominated sector, we must bear in mind that the world has changed dramatically since the advent of Information and Communication Technology (ICT). The digital era is upon us. The world is now a global village. Access to data and information, and opportunities for individuals (male or female) to empower themselves is evermore handy.

“Also, Gender equality and women’s empowerment can be advanced through digitalization, providing women with opportunities to find and share information, access health assistance and educational services, generate income, collaborate, and have their voices heard”, she added.

The event featured a high-profile panel discussion comprising notable women who have made their mark in the sector, namely Cristina Villegas, Director of Sustainable Markets at PACT; and Michelle Nwafor, an expert in Geology and Environmental Resource Management.

Other panelists at the event include Hannatu Indo-Muhammad, Head of Research Development & Sustainability, Mining Cadastre Office; Oghenetejiri Omologe, renowned jeweler and gemologist; and Tundun Taiwo, a Lawyer and Chief Executive Officer, Impresal Mining.

Highlight of the event was the special feature of members of the Girls for Mining (G4M) Club from secondary schools across the country. This formed part of efforts towards providing the needed exposure and mentorship which they require to build prosperous careers in mining and other STEM-related careers. There was also opportunity for the young girls to ask questions and get clarity on their most pressing concerns and worries about the sector.