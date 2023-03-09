by Cyril

… Says over 53 GBV cases under prosecution

From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The International Federation of Women Lawyers, (FIDA), Benue State branch, has encouraged stakeholders on the use of key strategies to attract more women and girls to the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The Chairperson of FIDA Banue state, Prisca Ula, made this call in Makurdi, on Wednesday, during an event to celebrate the International Women’s Day 2023 with a theme “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.”

Ula noted that women are still under-represented in STEM fields which are the driving force behind many technological innovations.

“This limits the career opportunities available to women and their operation and daily use of such, in a world that has largely gone digital.”texter

She said women and girls must be encouraged to engage in international and national

collaborative scientific research, particularly engaging with more advanced countries for better exposure and experience.

She also stressed the need of “involving female scientists in Nigeria in the development of STEM policies, encouraging young girls to develop an interest in STEM and empowering women across board through ICT.”

FIDA noted that the limited access to digital technology for women in developing countries, Nigeria inclusive, limits their ability to access information, education, job opportunities, and contributes to the cycle of poverty experienced by them.

She called for concerted efforts to promote gender equality in this digital age by promoting policies that support work-life balance, including flexible work arrangements and parental leave.

She also harped on the need to create safe and inclusive online spaces that promote respect and equality and protect women from online harassment and abuse.texter

According to her, between 2022 and March 8, 2023, FIDA Benue has handled over 53 Gender Based Violence, (GBV), cases in the state.

She most of the cases ranging from, verbal abuse, confinements, deprivation of economic power, physical abuse, emotional and psychological abuse, among others, are under various stages of prosecution.

Earlier, the Senior Field Associate, Makurdi Field Unit for United Nations Refugee Agency, (UNHCR)Beatrice Shomkegh, called on stakeholders especially, duty bearers, in Benue state to embrace and ensure equity for displaced women.

Shomkegh said in the light of their already heightened vulnerabilities and disadvantages, it is equally important to see how displaced women be “DigitALL”.

She also noted that among displaced women and girls, especially those living in the camps, gender-based violence is wide-spread in the camps and communities, with many accepting it as a norm, with sadness and grief.

“Women have been undervalued, despite their resilience and enormous contributions to their families and communities.texter

“Most GBV cases amongst IDPs an generally, are physical and psychological abuse, and intimate partner perpetrated.

“The onus is on us to celebrate and protect one another. It’s not about competition but about complimenting one another.

She called for the need to create awareness on issues affecting women and to support organizations that ensure effective response to women issues.