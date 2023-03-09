by Rapheal

•As Team NAWOJ wins tournament

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has charged stakeholders and men in particular to support Nigerian girls and women in sports by opening and creating opportunities for them.

He gave the charge as the Guest of Honour at the FAME Foundation annual women’s football tournament in commemoration of International Women’s Day and with the theme: ‘Generation Equality International Football Tournament 2023’ held at the Area 3 football pitch.

IWD marked annually on March 8 is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

This year’s theme “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,” explores the impact of the digital gender gap on widening economic and social inequalities. It also spotlights the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in digital spaces and addressing online and ICT-facilitated gender-based violence.

According to Dare, who officially kicked off the tournament, after a brief photo session and handshake with all competing teams, said: “Women have moved up the ladder in different endeavours, more so, when it comes to sports. There’s no longer glass ceiling, especially in sports. We went to the Olympics and the two people that won our medals are both females, Ese Brume and Blessing Oborodudu.”

“The narrative has since changed and I think they are getting better, better opportunities, the doors are opening for them, we just need our women and girls to walk through that door.

“The best we can do as a community, society and as men is to open the door for our girls and women and they need to walk through because they are equipped to do what they need to do.”

The Executive Director of the FAME Foundation, Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, on her part urged the incoming administration to ensure gender equity and equality, especially in the sports sector.

“The incoming administration should ensure that there is equity and equality. We have been demanding for equality for so long, especially on welfare in the sports sector in Nigeria

“As of today, female athletes don’t get the support their male counterparts get and this is what the incoming administration and the person who is coming on board as the Youth and Sports minister should look at. They should ensure that there is equity, equality and the welfare of female athletes is topnotch,” she said.

According to Ogunleye-Bello sports is a tool for fostering collaboration, creativity, and growth.

“We’ve been doing this for the past five years to celebrate women, talk to them about issues relating to sexual and domestic violence, and empower them in terms of leadership. We have other side activities like HIV screening, pap test, among others,” she added.

Notable persons in attendance were Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Jamie Christoff, Deputy Head of Mission US Embassy, David Greene, Ambassador of the Burundi Embassy, Her Excellency, Ntakirutimana Marie Jeanne and Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan in Nigeria, David Buom Choat.

Eight teams participated in the tournament. They were Team Canada, Team USA, Team Bet9ja, Team NAWOJ, Team East Africa, Team ANFS, Team Ashwan, and Team Fame/AMAC.

Team NAWOJ, won the tournament after defeating Team Ashwan, through penalty shootout.