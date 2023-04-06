By Brown Chimezie

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of popular eatery, Tank & Tummy, Titilayo Mordi- Adeseye, has attributed the failure of operators in the eatery business to a lack of vision, passion and right orientation.

To succeed, the certified Kitchen and Restaurant Manager, food professional and nutritionist, who has been in the business for 17 years noted that operators must be able to create food and also continuously train their staff.

Ms Bello, while addressing the press during the pre-opening conference and food tasting of the opening of a new branch in Victoria Island, Lagos, added that quality supervision and commitment are also key elements to a thriving business.

She attributed the success of her business to passion, and ability to create food, with stability and consistency that matter.

“We are successful because of our passion and ability to create good food. I am a creator of food. We have over 52 delicacies on our menu list.

On why the outfit was just opening a branch on the Island, Ms Mordi-Adeseye said she has never been in a hurry to open outlets or branches. For her, stability and consistency matter.

“As for me, I am not in a hurry to open many branches. I believe that whatever is worth doing is worth doing well. So, stability and consistency have been key for me. Every time somebody comes in and you give them a recipe that is maintained and they are guaranteed that the quality would never change, I am happy. You have the freshness and not cutting corners as a principle. Food for me is glue; once they come in and it tastes good, then they would come back again. When someone pays for something good, they are bound to come back again and again. There is no advertisement better than that. So, I think that has kept me in business. The new outlet offers a cosy environment for customers to eat in, either alone, or with friends and family, and order takeaway ready-made meals, all piping hot, either local or minor intercontinental meals and snacks of all types,” she assured.