From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tein Jack-Rich, has denied offering bribe to some chieftain of the party to be appointed minister.

Jack-Rich, in a statement on Wednesday said his foray into the APC was to contribute his quota to the development of the party and the country at large.

He urged the public to disregard those spreading falsehoods, adding that they were out to tarnish his image, which would not stand the test of time.

He said: “Those who called APC names, those who called Jack-Rich names for following APC yesterday, those who didn’t see anything good in APC have suddenly woken from their sleep to see wealth in APC, hence this vociferous campaign of calumny against the family of a great national promoter.

“Therefore, alleging that he bribed or is planning to bribe anyone for ministerial appointment, is just another figment of the convoluted imagination of persons who see him as a major obstacle to their desperate dreams, aspirations, and political desperation for survival because they have lost their own political root.

“Let it be re-emphasized here again that Tein Jack-Rich did not, will not, and will never need to bribe anyone for any political appointment in a party he just recently served as the Vice-Chairman Finance Committee of the Presidential Campaign, that his party won.

“So, there was just no need for anyone to

sponsor such a campaign of calumny and blackmail against him, except for extreme desperation.

“It is quite shameful that in their quest to derogate Mr. Jack-Rich’s personality, the sponsored publication equally made references to his family, something so petty and quite unfounded.

“Again, I state without any equivocation that, all the references made therein to in the referenced publications to

his wife, are all fabricated and cooked up by the publisher/author to satisfy his/their sponsors.

“Again, none of their convoluted lies and falsehood ever happened, and will never happen.

“Dr. Mrs. Elizabeth Jack-Rich does not lose any sleep over this fabricated falsehood. So, it is a shame on their sponsors, whose main interest is to promote cheap political commerce, to wreck families, scare upcoming political actors who mean well for the good of the Country.

“We wish to further add that we are not surprised that this is coming at this point when certain political elements who feel that without them this Country will not exist, are running from pillar to post to desperately gain political mileage and attention of the Presidency for one appointment or the other.

“And in doing this, they are willing and ready to blackmail and destroy any perceived superior challenge on their path.

“Such people are by this medium displaying “employee mentality” because they are not employable. Their interest is to fight employers like Jack-Rich who have contributed billions of US Dollars value to Nigeria’s economy since his ventures into business in 1998. Nigerians should watch out for such people and their cohorts.

“Let them know that this will not stop what God has already ordained to happen.

“Finally, let the general public be informed that we are aware that these wicked political elements will stop at nothing to implement their plot of misinforming the public against Mr. Tein Jack-Rich.”