From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Chairmanship nominee on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Chiedu Ebie, has declared that he has no regret working against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while still being its member during the last general election.

Ebie, former Commissioner for Basic Education, was until May 2021, Secretary to the Delta State Government during the tenure of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

He, along with other aggrieved members of the party disagreed with Okowa on the choice of his successor, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Ebie was suspended in March over alleged anti-party activities.However, Ebie who spoke in Asaba during a visit to the state secretariat of APC to intimate the leadership of his nomination as NDDC chairman, said as a man of courage, he did not regret working against his own party at the time.

Ebie who visited with the nominee as Delta State representative on the board of the interventionist agency and former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Monday Igbuya, said he and many others remained in the PDP during the elections for strategic reasons.

He pledged his commitment to the APC, and thanked the party’s leadership in the state for the solidarity and support.

Ebie said he would bring his character, work ethics and corporate governance principles to bear as chairman for NDDC to deliver on its mandate.

Receiving the nominees, state chairman of APC, Elder Omeni Sobotie, lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the party in the state was solidly behind the nominations.

Sobotie said the nominees were members of the party who worked hard for it’s success in the last elections, saying that they were deserving of the appointments as round pegs in round holes.

“I am confident that Delta State will witness a new lease of life. I implore you to deploy your good offices to attract developmental projects to the state. APC stands with these nominations, and support these appointments. We stand with you and by you. We are grateful to Mr. President for nominating both of you into the board of NDDC,” he said.