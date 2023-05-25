From Fred Itua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, attributed the successes recorded by his administration within the last eight years to the working relationship with the National Assembly, particularly the 9th National Assembly.

President Buhari stated this in his speech after commissioning the permanent site of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), along the Airport Road in Abuja.

According to Buhari, the harmonious working relationship that existed between the Presidency under his leadership and the National Assembly , particularly the 9th Assembly , led to passage of unprecedented numbers of bills and signing them into law for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians.

He said right from May 2015 when he assumed office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria , he wanted an independent National Assembly that would work harmoniously with the Executive which the 9th National Assembly provided .

He said: “Our successes as a government are primarily due to the harmonious relationship between the Executive and the Legislature.

“From the moment of my election in 2015 and subsequently, I supported the idea of an independent National Assembly, one that is able to decide its Leadership and develop its agenda in line with the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I refrained from meddling in the affairs of the legislature and promoted instead a culture of mutual respect and collaboration between the two arms.

“The numerous positive outcomes for our country Nigeria underscore the importance of a harmonious Executive-Legislature relationship. Working with the National Assembly, we have passed an unprecedented number of Bills into law, provided funding for key infrastructure, implemented several governmental reforms, and addressed some of the long-standing challenges that have hampered economic growth and development.

“Our achievements in reforming the oil and gas sector, strengthening the electoral framework, diversifying our economy, improving transparency and accountability, tackling insecurity and entrenching good governance are easily verifiable.

“As such, this 9th Assembly will be remembered as one of the most productive in terms of outputs and outcomes.

“Again, I thank the Leadership of the National Assembly for giving me the support required to deliver on my promises to Nigerians.”

In their separate speeches at the ceremony, both the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, thanked the President for the harmonious working relationship with the National Assembly which according to them, made it to pass highest numbers of bills when compared to previous Assemblies.

Earlier in his welcome address , the Director – General of NILDS, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, said the permanent site commissioned by the President , will serve as a game changer for the Institute in all its areas of functions .

“This expansive structure, state-of-the-art equipment, and facilities are game changers for NILDS. It will enable the Institute to undertake its programmes and activities without the constraint of space.

“Also, the absorptive capacity of the Institute will be significantly enhanced. In the coming years, we shall continue to lead in capacity-strengthening, teaching and research, providing support services to the legislature and other democratic institutions, generating innovations and promoting democratic ethos,” he said