From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Frank Kokori, an elder statesman and former general secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has send a Save our Soul (SOS) messages to the public, saying he is dying in hospital bed in Warri, Delta State.

Kokori, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC in Delta State), said he was admitted at a private hospital in the oil city for kidney-related ailment but have been having a hard time paying the bills due to harsh economy.

Addressing newsmen on his hospital bed, Kokori, who had earlier made a distressed call on Wednesday night for the media to assemble for his briefing, said he would shame the leaders of the nation when he survives the ailment.

The firebrand unionist who was a topnotch labour leader during the former head of state, Sani Abacha’s military junta, said life was fast ebbing out of him where he’s receiving treatment for kidney related ailment.

According to him, he remains a tough voice but his voice is now laden with excruciating pains because according to him, he is ‘dead and risen’.

He said NUPENG has abandoned him to his own fate in the hospital which air conditioner was switched off by the hospital management possibly due to a shortage of diesel.

The Ovu-born fiery septuagenarian, who have been in the hospital for some time, prior to his Thursday media briefing, complained over the idea of being abandoned in what he described as a ‘third class’ hospital in Warri by those who should cater for his wellbeing.

He charged journalist to mobilise media houses to carry his story because “I have something to tell this country, please. Please, do your best.

“Tell the world that Kokori is dead and risen. The only man in Warri that can handle kidney problems is Horeb Hospital, Warri.

“But I’m facing other challenges. The air conditioner is not working. And air conditioner can keep you alive till morning. What a country.

“Mobilise yourselves. I have something to tell this country, please. Please, do your best.

“Tell them that I can pay any amount, but let them switch on the air conditioner for me because I’m dying.

“The air conditioner went off. Please do your best. Flash it. I can come alive again but I just want the world to know that if I survive, I’ll shame the leaders of this country.

“Shame to them. How can Kokori be in a third class hospital. The people are trying their best O because I know it’s diesel issue.

“The air conditioner is off. Two of my foster children are here with me. I’ve sent one to meet the hospital management that they should do everything that the air conditioner is switched on, that when I’m out, I’ll pay. That I’m dying.

“I’ve called on NUPENG that this is what they’ve done to their leaders. That NUPENG could not even take care of me. It’s sad. God bless everybody.”