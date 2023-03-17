Despite her social status, not many will believe that former beauty queen, TV host and actress, Stella Charles is a victim of domestic violence.

The Anambra State-born paragon of beauty disclosed to Saturday Sun her reaction when she was recently presented with a script that mimics her true life experience

“I have been a victim of domestic violence, so when I got a script for the movie, Prey- Dator, I literally cried. At a point, I felt I was reading my story but in a more twisted way. I gave my all in this story and I want the world, both men and women, to watch and learn from this,” she said.

Stella, however, advised women never to allow a man hit them. “As a human being, you must know who you are in order not to be under the shoes of others. The moment I experienced it (domestic violence), I took actions immediately and told him: ‘no man has the right to lay his hands on a woman like me’. So, for ladies out there, never ever let a man hit you. Immediately he shows that attitude, if you cannot fight him, then leave. No matter how much love you feel for that person, find you, choose you. Love yourself so much more than everything you see. Cherish yourself. Do not wait till the second experience because you think he might change. No matter how wrong you are no man breathing and living has that right to hit you.”

The Political Science graduate also noted that she’s not ready to expose her body in movies, regardless of the pay. Hear her: “I will definitely turn down a sex role for any amount of money. There’s so much going on in the world, so sex is not my message to the world. I am different. It is so clear!”