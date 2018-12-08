Jane Michael Ekanem is the creative mind behind JaneMichael fashion brand. A name she coined by joining her name with that of her father’s first name to stick with her clients as a brand. The brand made a great impact and closed the first day of the show at the just concluded Fashion Finest Display in Lagos due to her high imaginative mind and detailed works. Speaking with Saturday Sun, the dark-skinned Akwa Ibom lady talks about the fashion blood that runs through her veins and what it takes to sign off a JaneMichael outfit as ready-to-wear.

How did it all start?

I have always been a fashion devotee from inception. Fashion has been my thing from the inception. Nothing attracted me to fashion though; I can tell you it is intuitive in me. I have been a fashion enthusiast early in my growing-up years. To me, fashion is fashion, luxury, lifestyle and natural in me. People around me are not surprised that I ended up in this industry. My father was particular about quality, while my mother is very fashionable. The combination of both worlds makes my pieces fashionable. In fact, at a tender age as a fashion fanatic, I wanted to own a branded ‘T’ shirt like Polo Ralph and St. Michael. The journey started for me in the last 12 years with selling silk fabrics and clothes before I diversified into styling and then started designing because of the consciousness in me. It has been from one journey of fashion into another.