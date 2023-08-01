From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of some officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) whose stray bullet allegedly killed a two-year old boy, Ivan Omhonria, in Okpanam area of the state capital territory.

Tragedy struck on July 13 when officers of the agency raided a suspected drug joint, leaving on its trail the death of little Ivan while his younger brother sustained injuries as shards of glasses shattered by bullet poured on him.

The kids were in their mother’s cake baking shop, enjoying a meal of corn after school hours when the incident happened.

Public Relations Officer of the police command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed that the officers concerned were in police custody.

Edafe was responding to questions from journalists while parading some suspects arrested for kidnapping, armed robbery among others.

Although, Edafe did not disclose the number of NDLEA officers being detained, he said they would soon be charged to court at the end of investigation.

Among the suspects paraded by Edafe, were two persons arrested for allegedly stealing a Toyota Hiace van with registration number OD 231 A10 belonging to Ondo State Government but attached to Ministry of Lands and Infrastructure.

The suspects, 22-Tochukwu Nnamani and 38-year old Chukwuma Unue both from Rivers State, were arrested with the vehicle in Patani through discreet intelligence, according to Edafe.

He said “the suspects claimed that the vehicle was handed to them by one Efe in Ughelli for them to deliver to one Chief Ojukwu at Mbaima town in Rivers State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle belongs to Ondo State Government but attached to Ministry of Lands and Infrastructure.

“And the vehicle was removed from where it was parked at Owo town in Ondo state. Case will be transferred to Ondo State Police Command.”