From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Vice Chancellor, Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO), Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye has called for a more holistic approach to improve waste management systems, as well as converting waste to wealth in Nigeria and across Africa.

He said rapid population growth, urbanization, and changing consumption patterns have led to the global waste crisis confronting Africa.

He stated that despite efforts to improve waste management systems, inadequate infrastructure and limited recycling facilities pose significant challenges in Nigeria.

He noted that addressing the waste crises requires comprehensive strategies, innovative solutions and collective efforts.

Ezemonye made the call while delivering the 2nd Distinguished Alumnus Lecture Series of the Faculty of Life Sciences, University of Benin, with the topic “A case of waste valorization: Transition from Metaphor to Reality” held inside the Akin Deko Auditorium of the Ugbowo Campus of the University.

He noted that Nigeria is ranked first in Africa with over 32 million tons of waste per year with similar contributory factors, which is expected to increase to 107 million tons

by 2050.

According to the VC, the majority of waste in Nigeria is organic waste, such as food waste and agricultural waste.

Ezemonye added that improper waste management leads to pollution of land, air, and water, and climate change with

severe consequences for the ecosystems.

He noted that some of the benefits of proper waste management include clean energy, climate change mitigation and green business and employment opportunities.

The don emphasized the need to strengthen waste management infrastructure; enacting and enforcing effective policies and collaboration as well as partnership as the way forward

On his part, Prof. Jerry Orhue, Dean of the Faculty of Life Sciences of the University of Benin, said the lecture was insightful adding that “the world has moved from the times and era when you just generate waste and leave them there as waste.

“This is now the time you convert your waste into wealth. What the distinguished lecturer has talked about is a process of bringing out value out of waste and not just in theory but in practical.”