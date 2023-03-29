From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A group on the aegis of Independent Technical Working Group (ITWG), yesterday, urged the President’s-elect, Amhed Bola Tinubu, to address the issue of Out-of-School children upon assumption of office.

He also commended the inclusion of the team of President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu into the President Muhammadu Buhari’s delegation attending this year’s spring meeting of the World Bank.

A statement by the Regional Affairs Advisor of the group and Convener, Borrow Right Africa, Taiwo Akerele said, the inclusion of the Tinubu team would be an opportunity for him to engage directly with the international finance organization.

According to the World Bank Consultant, the incoming administration must tackle the challenge of out of school children in the country.

Part of the statement reads: “Nigeria has an estimated 18.6m out of school children, this crisis has to be resolved under this new government and there is need for partnership with the World Bank and the IMF, the discussion has to start now.

“We have set the year 2027 as the year in which Nigeria must eliminate out of school children menace completely under the Damaturu agreement 2022.

” This also coincides with his first 4-years in office incidentally; it will be a huge achievement for West Africa.

“The Tinubu’s government also needs to leverage on the World Bank portfolio to invest in human capital such as basic education and primary healthcare and that discussion also has to begin now not later.

” Furthermore, there is need for increased Technical Assistance from the IMF and the World Bank on encouraging gender-based budgeting introduced under the Buhari’s government and also social inclusion, the Tinubu’s government cannot do less.

“The incoming government is expected to accelerate the diversification of the Nigerian economy; this can’t be achieved without leveraging on Public Private Partnerships (PPP).

“The Bretton Woods Institutions have the capacity to offer technical assistance in this regard and this does not have to be a loan all the time. But the incoming government has to demonstrate willingness to take advantage of the resources available.”

He said the CSO would also engage the incoming president on his food security program.

“You will recall that during the campaigns, Bola Tinubu was talking about Cassava and Grains but a lot of people misunderstood his food security programme.

” This is where a lot of support is required from experts including Nigerian based and Nigerian born experts from across the world, if Nigeria is to be self-sufficient in food production, the Tinubu’s team needs a lot of support on how his agriculture policy can be realized for the greater good of all Nigerians.”