The victory of Nigeria table tennis star Aruna Quadri, at the just concluded African Championship in Rades, Tunisia seems to have yielded an instant result as he moved up in the latest International Table Tennis Federation rankings.

The latest ranking shows that the Nigerian international moved from his previous 18th position to 16th.

Quadri earned 500 ranking points for a total of 1260 and remained the best-ranked African player.

Despite losing in the team event to Egypt, Quadri remained unshaken to retain his African crown at the expense of Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh.

The Nigerian top seed retained his men’s singles title with a convincing 4-0 (11-2, 12-10, 11-6, 11-6) amid missing a direct qualifying spot for the Paris 2024 Olympics.