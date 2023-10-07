From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Borno State governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has said it was time to reposition the healthcare system in the state with three medical professors in the sector.

Zulum stated this on Friday during a visit by the Minister of Health, Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate, in Maiduguri.

“I told my team that this is the right time to reposition the health sector. If we cannot do it now, then we should forget about it,” he declared.

With a professor heading the state Ministry of Health, as commissioner of Health, another as Chief Medical Director and the Coordinator of the State Primary Healthcare Agency (PHCDA), the governor expressed hope that his administration can improve the health sector.

He had appointed Prof Babagana Mallum as Commissioner for Health, Prof Bukar Kullima as Chief Medical Director of the Hospital Management Board and Prof Mohammed Arab, the coordinator of the State Primary Healthcare Agency.

“If these people cannot make the needed repositioning in the health sector in the next three or four years, I don’t think we can get it right any time soon,” Zulum said.

He assured that his administration would ensure it provides the needed support and political will to address problems affecting the health sector.