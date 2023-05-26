From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has rejected the naming of the second Niger Bridge by the South East governors after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement equally described the action of the governors as taboo.

Giving reasons for their rejection, the pro-Biafra group claimed the president has not been friendly with Igbo.

He also fumed at Buhari’s continued refusal to release IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, despite several plea from prominent Igbo leaders.

He siad: “The man that the second Niger bridge is named after did not even show up for the opening ceremony because he had no respect or regard for Ndigbo and knows that he does not deserve any accolades in Biafraland.

“The sellout among the South East Governors, particularly the All Progressives Congress governors want Buhari to become the face of the South East region.

“The Buhari government went to Kenya, kidnapped Kanu and renditioned him, and has refused to release him even after competent courts have ordered for his unconditional release.

“Buhari and his government dishonoured Igbo elders who visited and begged him to release Kanu. An elder statesman, the late Mbazulike Amaechi, begged him to release Kanu as his last wish, yet he denied the honourable statesman’s last wish till he died.

“The South East governors and political leaders should know they are holding their position in trust for the people and shouldn’t see themselves as demigods. Others were there before them, and one day, they would also vacate the position. Whatever good or bad they do as governors will await them after office. The current leaders have a choice to uphold the collective will of our people or please the caliphate at their own political and personal peril.

“The days of public deceptions are over. IPOB has woken the consciousness of our people. Either the masses hold you accountable or IPOB (as the representative of our people) holds you to account in due time,” Powerful said.

IPOB, however, urged the governors to rename the bridge after a notable name in Igboland.

“The bridge should be named after Alex Ekweueme, Odumegwu Ojukwu, Sam Mbakwe, Chinua Achebe, Achuzie, or many others that are well-deserving Igbo indigene that anyone can suggest.

“The name ‘Muhammadu Buhari’ is a taboo in Biafraland. If these treacherous political leaders refuse to heed to our suggestion of renaming the second Niger Bridge, we shall declare them enemies of the people.

“IPOB doesn’t want any infrastructure anywhere in Biafra land named after Buhari. Those already named after him and other enemies of Biafra must be renamed.

“We shall mount consistent campaigns against Igbo haters, murderers and terrorists enablers and ensure Buhari and others become forbidden names in Biafra land. Any governor or politician who names any infrastructure this forbidden names will become a Biafran enemy.

“IPOB maintains that second Niger Bridge must be renamed. If no Biafran is found worthy by the South East politicians, to name the second Niger Bridge, the existing name of Onitsha Head Bridge should be maintained,” Powerful said.