• says El-Rufai’s inflammatory religious comment treasonable, insensitive, irresponsible, uncouth, arrogant

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The former National Commissioner and Ijaw Leader, Edwin Clark has advised newly elected and returning senators to ensure that they elect a Christian senator as the President of the 10th Senate, saying is the only fair thing to do.

In a statement he personally signed, Clark he noted that a potential all-Muslim leadership consisting of President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief Justice of the Federation, Olukayode Ariwoola, and the speculated Muslim Speaker of the House of Representatives, would be detrimental to the country. Allowing a Muslim to occupy the Senate Presidency would only consolidate this mono-religious leadership, which may not be suitable for prudent minds, he said.

“Our division is hindering us from taking our pride of place both in the African continent and globally. It is time to heal our land, and in so doing, what I expect of the 10th Senate is to give the position of Senate President to a Christian Senator from the southern part of the country.

“It is only fair, equitable and just, to do so. We have Their Excellencies, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shetima as President and Vice President of the country, respectively. Both of them are Muslims. The Chief Justice of the Federation, Olukayode Ariwoola is a Muslim. Making a Muslim the Senate President will be unacceptable to any discerning mind, that thinks well of this country. As it will mean that the three arms of government are all headed by Muslims. It is also to be noted that the person tipped to be the Speaker of the House of Representatives, is equally a Muslim.

“Nigerians and indeed those agitating for this unequal and unjust treatment to be meted on Christians should remember what happened in 2014. Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu was to be the running mate to General Muhammadu Buhari, rtd, under the ticket of the All-Progressives Congress (APC).

“It was the same party leaders who objected to this arrangement on the grounds that a Muslim-Muslim ticket is not suitable for Nigeria. Sen. Tinubu listened to voice of reasoning, and nominated Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for the position of the Vice President. What has changed now?”

The elder statesman, who was also a one time senator, also condemned the inflammatory religious comment credited to the immediate past governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai.

He described the comment as insensitive, irresponsible, uncouth and arrogant, accusing him of deliberate attempt to cause confusion.

Clark said: “The insensitive, irresponsible, uncouth and arrogant statement credited to Nasir El-Rufai, on his plan to impose the Islamic religion on the country, lasting for the next 20 years, is still causing bad blood.

“It is unthinkable how someone who describes himself as a leader, could utter such statements, except to cause confusion, which is very obvious that he benefits from such confusion. Because there is no other way of explaining such crass behaviour and statement. “It is a shame and embarrassment that El-Rufai who has been in government since 1999 and has served with President Olusegun Obasanjo’s government, should commit such seditious act that could incite violence and tear the country apart. What else is treasonable felony? What is the difference between the action of El-Rufai, and the offence that Nnamdi Kalu is accused of?

“El-Rufai is hereby reminded of Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Prohibition of State Religion, which says “The Government of the Federation or of a State shall not adopt any religion as State Religion.”

“He should also be reminded that it is because of the fact that Nigeria is a secular State, with ethnic diversity that the Federal Character principle is enshrined in our laws, for equity, justice and inclusivity.

“Once again, I appeal to the 10th Senate that as they chose their leaders, to be directed by true sense of reasoning. The position should be given to a Christian southerner.

“I appeal to the northerners to look into their stand again. The Muslims need the Christians and the Christians need the Muslims. No one group should think that they can do it alone.

Let us pray for a country where everybody and persons of all groups are equal and positions evenly distributed.

“Thank you and God bless.”