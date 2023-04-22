From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People Party, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan has declared that 2027 is the turn of Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, to assume the leadership of Nigeria.

He stated this during an interview with journalists in his residence on Friday, insisting that NNPP would be the party to beat in 2027 general elections.

Reacting to a probability of Tinubu seeking second term in 2027, the politician said the issue of the incumbent, seeking and winning second term in office is not automatic.

“After all, former president Goodluck Jonathan contested for second term but lost. We even had some governors who also lost their second term bid,” he said.

Olopoeyan, described Kwankwaso as a true nationalist whose time would fully come in 2027, adding that the NNPP is a unique political party, having within just 10 months of existence, did spectacular by producing a governor, 2 sensors, 22 house of representatives, two senators and several members of state assembly in the just concluded general elections.

He said with the over one million votes garnered by Kwankwaso during presidential election and the numbers of elected office holders the NNPP produced in the just concluded general elections, the party is in pole position to started take over power in 2027.

The astute politician added, already the NNPP popularity is considerably soaring in the whole Northern part of the country, the stakeholders will between now and the next general elections in 2027, will work harder to ensuring the party gains much ground across the South geographical region.