From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group, Advocacy for Peace and Socio-economic Empowerment of Women and Youth, Nigeria has warned that an attack on Niger Republic would be a direct attack on Northern Nigeria, advising that diplomacy and dialogue remained the best options for resolving the crisis.

The group noted that any military intervention would directly affect the north by worsening and further destabilising the region which has been plagued by insecurity and infrastructural decay.

Addressing a press conference, yesterday, leader of the group, Fareeda Umar Bakori, added that use of forces on Niger may also lead to humanitarian crisis, as Nigeriens will migrate to northern states if the war intensifies.

She warned that the region may become lawless, leading to military excesses, and indiscriminate killings of innocent people.

To this end, the group leader called on President Tinubu to stop considering use of military forces by ECOWAS.

It noted that the planned would mainly be composed of Nigerian and Senegalese troops.

“We think Nigeria is facing serious economic difficulties and its military is already over- stretched due to being involved in internal security operations, which should be carried out by domestic security agencies such as the police.

“So, we urge our president who doubled as chairman of ECOWAS, to not rush into an avoidable conflict as that will only raise the prospect of a major regional conflict and a serious domestic implications.

“However, our organisation wishes to unequivocally state that we regard the people of Niger not only as our neighbors but as our brothers and sisters. Any military intervention against Niger will unavoidably and directly affect Northern Nigeria by worsening and further destabilising the region which has been plagued by insecurity and infrastructural decay.

“It may also lead to a humanitarian crisis as Nigeriens will migrate to northern states if the war intensifies. The region may become lawless leading to military excesses, and indiscriminate killings.

“Another major threat to our security is the perception of the two neighboring countries of Niger that are being governed by the military, that is Mali and Burkina Faso. They feel that any military intervention in Niger is a declaration of war on them so when Niger is attacked, it is going to trigger a regional warfare that no one knows how it will end.

“We should also keep in mind that Russia is exploiting this opportunity as well, to extend its global dominance to Africa. So its a whole lot more than just a war with Niger Republic but a war with many interested parties seeking to advance their own dominance.

“We should not as a country be led into a war like Saudi Arabia, which is now trapped in Yemen.

“Consequently, we call on President Tinubu as a leader of ECOWAS, to extend time for dialogue with the coup leaders. We pray for diplomatic negotiations in resolving this without the use of force.”