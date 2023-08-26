In a bid to bolster vocational training and skills acquisition in Nigeria, the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) is on track to complete its ambitious multi-purpose conference centre project, located in the heart of Abuja’s strategic business district.

The new Minister for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, has shown unwavering determination to ensure the swift completion of this iconic 12-story building, which aims to foster growth, innovation, and prosperity in the nation.

The ITF conference centre project, approved in 2018 and awarded to Dantata and Sawoe construction company, is an integral part of Nigeria’s drive towards economic diversification and skills development. The complex is strategically located in Maitama, adjacent to prominent institutions including the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and the Nigerian Customs Service building, which is still under construction.

The significance of the project lies in its capacity to significantly enhance the ITF’s vocational training and skills acquisition efforts. Currently, the training facility can accommodate 319 individuals per session. With the new investment in the building, this capacity is projected to increase to around 1,200 per session. This expansion targets various sectors, including automotive skills, ICT, tiling, plastering, plumbing, GSM repairs, welding and fabrication, refrigeration, and more.

Dr Uzoka-Anite, who assumed office recently, embarked on a familiarisation tour of the ITF building site, underscoring her commitment to ensuring the timely and successful completion of the project. The Minister expressed her dedication to supporting industrial innovation and the creation of opportunities for job seekers in line with the administration’s goal of generating jobs in Nigeria.

With the project originally expected to be delivered in June 2021, it encountered various challenges due to its complexity. However, this determination of Dr Uzoka-Anite signals a renewed commitment to overcome these hurdles and ensure the successful completion of the Industrial Training Fund Building, a stride that is anticipated to stand as a testament to Nigeria’s dedication to industrial progress, economic diversification, and skills development.

As Nigeria continues to strive for economic growth and a diversified economy, the completion of the ITF building aligns with the nation’s goals for innovation, sustainability, and global competitiveness.