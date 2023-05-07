By Vivian Onyebukwa

Itel, Africa’s foremost mobile technology, and brand makers of smartphones, accessories, and electrical appliances, has partnered with Airtel, FrontRow Sports and Entertainment Limited, and UNHCR (The UN Refugee Agency), to foster peace and unity among Nigerians using sports.

Recognising sports, especially football as a great unifier of people across the world, Itel aligned with a host partners to bring sports to their doorsteps, while also pushing it’s latest P-series smartphone.

The event which was held at the Campos Memorial Mini Stadium, Lagos Island, Lagos was a beehive of activities.

There were power challenges, press-up challenges, races between the teachers of the secondary school present at the event and mini engagement games for the students, as well as test their power and durability.

Every participant was rewarded with gifts including the newly released Itel P40 smart phone, routers and portable W-fis from Airtel.

Other item were branded T-shirts, face caps, accessories, school bags and lots more.

There was a football competition between four football teams. They include the combined Itel-Airtel team, Right FC, NMA Football Club, and the UNHCR Refugee Team. These teams played in knockout sessions with Right FC and the NMA Football Club heading to the finals.

In the end, Right FC emerged as the winner with a cash prize of N200,000 as reward with gold medals and a cup for members of the team.

The NMA Football Club and the other teams also parted with gifts to thank them for their play. Participants and the audience expressed joy and happiness over the event.

Speaking, Oke Umurhohwo, Itel’s Marketing Manager for West Africa said, “We are using Itel Play For Power activity as an event to promote peace and unity among Nigerians. While it is also a celebration event for the newly launched Itel P40, a powerful smartphone that lasts three days with one charge, we want everyone to know that we are an organisation which believe in giving back to society as much as we can, when we can. This is a dual event. It is a partnership with FrontRow Sports and the UNHCR office to play for peace and it is also a partnership with Airtel to play for power. Everyone present at the event have shown us truly that a peaceful co-existence is possible through power of sports”.

Also speaking at the event, Adedamola Garuba, Head of Strategy at FrontRow Sports said, “As part of the organisers for the Play For Power event with Itel and Airtel, we wanted to find a way to use football to advocate for peace and power. People need to see that in peace there is also power. This made it a perfect partnership with Itel who coincidentally have launched the Itel P40, a very strong and reliable smartphone at the same time”.

Top dignitaries from partnering brands included Veeki Chen, Country Manager for Itel, Oluwafemi Oshonlaja, Acting Chief Commercial Officer for Itel, Oladapo Ajayi, Chief Officer at Plug Sports, Abisoye Adebanjo, CEO of all BOMART Integrated Services, and COO Gasland Nigeria Limited, Lanre Vigo, Chief Executive at Plug Sports, and many others present at the event to support and cheer the initiative which many lauded as the sports event of the year.