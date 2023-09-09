Daniel Kanu

All is now set for the official launch of the world’s most-sophisticated, social networking in platform, Yomen Cloud.

The global IT giant, ITEK TEKNOLOGIES, owners and operators of the new app, said that Yomen Cloud, which promises to be the fastest and cheapest communications platform in the globe, will be launched worldwide next week, September 13, 2023; and will offer lots of bonuses and incentives to the first 5 million users, worldwide!

According to ITEK authorities, Voice and Video Calls are end-to-end encrypted.

Yomen Cloud also provides a Family-Friendly environment, a safe and inclusive space for users of all ages, with veritable, AI components strictly prohibiting indecent posts, thereby ensuring that children can use the platform with confidence.

Also, on Yomen Cloud,

Job placement is made easy, life’s tasks, are simplified, including easiest payment of bills, such as Electricity bills, TV subscriptions, Airtime and Data purchases, etc, all in one place.

In a statement released by its management it noted that “”Indeed, in Yomen Cloud, the world is about to experience a new era of connection, empowerment and opportunities.”

The statement noted further that “The Yomen Cloud app is presently available for downloads in Google Play and Apple Stores.’