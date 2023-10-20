Victor Osimhen has reportedly reached an agreement to join 19-time English champions Liverpool.

In a report by Sport Witness citing Italian journalist Valter De Maggio, the Napoli forward has agreed personal terms with the English giants.

This follows an earlier report this week that Liverpool sent scouts to watch Osimhen play for the Super Eagles during the just-concluded international break

Jurgen Klopp’s men could lose star forward Mohamed Salah next summer and might be planning for the future without the Egyptian star with this latest report.

With Darwin Núñez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo still available to play the central forward position, it remains to be seen how Osimhen would fit into Liverpool if the deal were to happen.

The former Serie A Best Young Player could end his stay in Naples next summer as he is yet to agree on a new deal.

Two-time European champions Chelsea are also said to be monitoring the situation of the Super Eagles forward as they intend to bolster their attack with his signature

One thing is certain, we are yet to see the end of the speculation regarding the future of Osimhen.