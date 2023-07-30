From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former Presidential Adviser, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, has commended President Bola Tinubu, for including hardworking women in his cabinet announced so far.

Ita-Giwa in a statement on Sunday, expressed appreciation to the President for appreciating the efforts of the women, who she said would add value to the administration of President Tinubu.

According to the Bakassi Leader from Cross River State, the gesture showed the President was a man of his words as he had promised the inclusion of women in governance while seeking the office.

She urged that more hardworking women, who have a lot to offer in developing the country, be brought on board.

Ita-Giwa also expressed appreciation to the Cross River State governor, Senator Prince Bassey Out, for doing same by including capable women in his cabinet.

Again, she expressed confidence in their ability to lift the state to greater heights.

“We are grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his inclusion of hardworking women in his cabinet. Although I don’t play gender politics, I commend him and congratulate the women because these are women that have rallied and worked hard and earned their nominations into governance.

“These are women with track records of achievement. I thank God that he believes in their hard-work and he appreciates them. I pray that more hardworking women would be included the administration.

“I also extend the same gratitude to my governor, Senator Prince Bassey Otu for also doing the same thing by including capable women in his government. I am confident they would take the state to greater heights,” she said.