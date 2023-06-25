From Molly Kilete, Abuja

A deadly clash between members of the Islamic States of West Africa (ISWAP), and Boko Haram fighters has left many terrorists killed in the North East of Borno State.

Sources say the recent rivalry clash occurred along the road between Gajiganna and Gajiram on Friday June 23, 2023.

Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in Lake Chad, who confirmed the killings, said that some of the Boko Haram fighters on motorcycles staged an ambush to attack two vehicles of ISWAP which led to a heavy fighting.

According to him, “in the course of the encounter, several Boko Haram terrorists were killed while their motorcycles and rifles were seized by the ISWAP faction.

He added that The Boko Haram fighters were among those who attacked and killed 8 farmers in Mafa communities recently.