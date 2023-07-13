Indigenes beg IG to intervene

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The indigenes of the Isuaniocha community, Awka North, Anambra State, have raised the alarm over widespread insecurity, terror and human rights violations.

Executive Director of Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Okechukwu Nwanguma, who spoke on behalf of the people, yesterday in Abuja, appealed to the acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, to intervene.

Nwanguma specifically accused one Inspector Matthew Abu Michael of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Abuja of doing the bidding of a deposed community leader, Anthony Onyeagolu.

According to him, Onyeagolu is standing trial for murder but said Inspector Michael is truncating his trial by masterminding attacks on witnesses in the community because of financial inducement.

He claimed that over 23 community members are on remand in Awka prison, 5 others are detained in zone 13 cell and 2 elderly men recently arrested are detained in Anthony Onyeagolu’s private cell in the community where they are being tortured following their arrest by Inspector Matthew.

He called on Governor Charles Soludo, to intervene before the crisis would lead to war.

“We also requested the governor to prevail on the then Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission to restrain Insp Matthew Abu Michael and to ensure an unbiased and exhaustive investigation into the serious allegations against Inspr. Matthew Abu Michael.

“We hereby call on the current IGP to order an impartial and exhaustive investigation into the activities of this notorious Inspector Matthew Abu Michael and ensure that appropriate disciplinary actions are taken against him for offering his services as a police officer for selfish benefit to derail justice and terrorise innocent community members who are seeking justice and peace in their community.

“He should be directed to stop further interference and to allow the trial of those involved in murder and attempted murder cases to continue unhindered so that justice can be served.

“He should be ordered to immediately withdraw from the Isuaniocha community and allow peace to prevail,” he said.