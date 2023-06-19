A prominent member of the Social Care and Humanitarian for Lagos and Southwest region Ayisat Bolanle Gbajabiamila has been conferred with honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Leadership and Community Development by ISTM University, Togo.

According to the Director of ISTM University, Dr Justin Uchenna Gbajabiamila’s honour was in recognition of her efforts towards impacting the lives of less privileged persons in her community through health care and other community development services.

He said, “The governing council of ISTM University Togo, this day seek to notify you of our decision to confer on you Ayisat Bolanle Gbajabiamila Doctor of Philosophy, Honoris causa in consideration of your outstanding contribution and dedication to the service of humanity.’’

He said honourary degrees in the university are conferred on deserving individuals who have made substantial contributions to society such community builders and philanthropists, visionary leaders, exemplary public figures and public intellectuals and opinion makers.

In a state by his media aide Gbajabiamila, a renowned UK-trained pharmacist’s was conferred the honour by ISTM University Togo based on her efforts in caring for the vulnerable members of the society deserves such recognition to encourage other well- meaning individuals to contribute to the process of nation building.

‘’She is the founder and President of Ayisat Gbajabiamila Foundation- Ongoing (CAC-registered non-governmental organisation).

‘’Before her latest honour, she was in 2022 conferred with Nigerian Women Achievers Award with 100 Extraordinary Women of Worth.

‘’Also in 2022, she won Mainland TV fashion Show and Award for the Most Inspirational woman in Diaspora Award.’’

He said in 2021 she emerged AMA American Award Best Humanitarian of the year as well Mainland TV fashion Show and Award for Best Healthcare and Beauty Consultant of the year.