Granted, some people came into polygamy by accident. Men in troubled marriages sometimes get into extramarital relationships and end up with a second wife. But rather than solve the problem, such affairs actually compound it. This is a familiar scenario: The new wife would come into a heated home with her own baggage. She may sooner than later discover that there’s a world of difference between being a girl friend, or mistress and a full housewife in a polygamous home. Character flaws can only be revealed in marriage; it is only when a couple begins to cohabit can their weaknesses be fully realized. True love can only be determined in a real crisis situation, not when the going is good. Monogamy has now become the acceptable form of marriage in our society, except, perhaps, for some Muslims who still believe in polygamy because Islam recommends it for the willing faithful. We also know that it is not ironclad that a Muslim should marry more than one wife. Whatever the case, our concern here is the desirability or otherwise of polygamy in modern societies. It all depends on individuals. For me, I do not see any advantage in polygamy that makes it an attractive form of marriage. And, come to think of it, is it really possible for any man to satisfy two or more women sexually, materially and emotionally in today’s crisis-ridden society? I don’t think so. Like I said, it is unrealistic. That’s probably why polygamy is on the decline. I hope the foregoing satisfies my curious readers who want my thoughts on the contentious issue of polygamy.

Now, let us consider masturbation. Every young man experiences wet dreams at puberty. Also, at about this period, sexual urges begin to increase as young folks indulge their imaginations in wild sexual acts, which often leads to masturbation. For the benefit of those who do not know; masturbation is the act of fondling the penis or vagina for sexual pleasure. This is usually the result of sexual tensions and lack of an immediate opportunity to have intercourse. Questions have been asked by many young people whether this is right or wrong. A case of wet dreams is certainly not a sin, because it is an emotional expression of the attainment of puberty. It is clearly a natural growth process. A wet dream is not induced; it comes naturally. A youth wakes up to find his pant wet from ejaculation in a dream. Masturbation, on the other hand is a deliberate act. It is not natural. I don’t think it is right. Those who indulge in masturbation tend not to like sex, because they already have a degree of sexual satisfaction. Why masturbate if you are married, when your wife is there to meet your sexual needs? Since Christianity forbids sex outside marriage, a person at the grip of sexual urge just has to control themselves. That’s why self-control is important.