Says it will provide opportunities in challenges

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Crystal Muslim group is set to organize a national competition for Muslim youths, saying it would help in building a sustainable culture among Nigeria’s children.

They said stakeholders have been urged to provide conducive reading environments for students across the country to help them appreciate the essence of the exercise.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor administration, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Professor Sa’adatu Liman, stated at the 17th Annual International Youth Essay Competition Seminar and Prize Presentation Organised by a faith base organisation Crystal Muslim organization held in Abuja.

Professor Sa’adatu Explained that building a sustainable Reading Culture in Nigeria” plays a vital role in societal transformation and development.

The University don expressed that improving the reading culture among young learners would enhance their academic scope and their chances of success in academics and in life generally hence the need for relevant authorities to prioritize more attention to it.

One of the keynote speakers at the event Hajia Mariam Usman said its become imperative to invest from early childhood in the younger ones to create a reading habit in them so as to address basic challenges in the country

The National Amir Crystal Muslim organization, Mallam Segir Shettima said the essence of the competition was to engage persons at the tender age towards reading culture to promote critical thinking, creativity and an open mind.

He said the organization was committed to building a media-conscious generation, especially, Muslim youths, in order to propagate the true idealism of Islam through writing, publications and public sensitization.

According to him in line with the objectives, the Organisation of the Annual International Essay Competition was also to encourage the Youths to carry out research and discuss the Islamic perspective of pertinent social issues affecting society.