From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), led by Uchenna Madu has described as an act of sabotage and wickedness, the call by a factional secretary of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Okechukwu Isiguzoro for a state of emergency to be declared in Igbo land.

Isiguzoro had in a statement called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in South as a result of the activities of gunmen and general insecurity in the region.

A statement by Edeson Samuel, MASSOB’s National Director of Information, said the Movement in strong terms, condemned the unwarranted and insensitive call by Isiguzoro.

“Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), under the leadership of Comrade Uchenna Madu condemned the unwarranted, insensitive and inconsequential calls from Okechukwu Isiguzoro, a factional secretary of Ohaneze Ndigbo to Federal government to declare state of emergency in South East.

“MASSOB views this call as an act of wickedness and sabotage against Ndigbo”.

While asserting that it knew the TInubu led administration will never heed to such calls because it came from irrelevant and unacceptable person in Igbo land, MASSOB however declared that any attempt to effect state of emergency in South East region will be firmly resisted.

The pro Biafra group equally berated Isiguzoro over his allegation that the purported silence of Peter Obi, Governor of Enugu state on the activities of unknown gunmen in South East, signifies conspiracy, thereby creating an erroneous impression that the Governor has sympathy for the armed men.

MASSOB insist that releasing of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu from detention will restore peace in South East region.