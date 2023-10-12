IT was Chidi Odinkalu that recently wrote

an article titled, ‘Judiciary As A Lost Hope

of the Common Man’. The article which

trended for a reasonable period in the social

media, was misconstrued in some quarters

to be an indictment on the judiciary and, by

extension, the judicial officers. I honestly

do not see it from that perspective, and urge

that we do not appreciate the import from

that angle. For the simple reason that I am

inviting those who missed the opportunity to

read the piece to visit it, and for the stronger

reason that it is not my intention to x-ray his

thoughts in this conversation but merely in- terrogate the subject from another perspec- tive, I have chosen not to share the content.

By the Constitution of Nigeria, the grund- norm of all legal instrument in the country,

the judiciary ought to be the last hope of

the common man as well as, I dare say, the

uncommon man. The import of this is that

while the Constitution provides for the insti- tution to settle all conflicts amongst citizens,

organs of state and institutions, be it public

or private, the vulnerable in our society are

calibrated to be the greatest beneficiary of

the judicial institution. This is explainable

and justifiable on the ground that they lack

the capacity to employ any other means or

alternative to interrogate their threatened

or violated rights. In other words, while

organs of state can employ the extrajudicial

myth available to them to abate any threat or

remedy wrong done to them; same with the

institutions and some privileged citizens, the

vulnerable citizens amongst us do not have

such capacity. Hence, the universal belief is

that the judiciary, in their circumstances, is

the only institution that can come to their

aid in the protection of their rights. This is

the rationale behind the common saying

that ‘judiciary is the last hope of the com- mon man’.

In the context of the Nigerian situation,

can we really say that the above is a tru- ism? The answer to this is the kernel of

our conversation in this discourse. For us

to appreciate the discussion, I believe it is

crucial and apt that we understand that for

the judiciary to actually serve as the last

hope of the common man, the promotion

and sustenance of the rule of law is key and

central. Without going into any legalistic or

philosophical jargons or theories, permit me

to just cursorily describe the rule of law in

this context as the adherence to the laws by

all citizens, corporate or artificial and organs of state. Simply put, all acts and omissions

of all must be regulated in the laws of the

state at all times.

The absence of the rule of

law signifies the substitution of the rule of

man. The import of this is the subjection of

the conduct of state affairs and that of the

citizens to the dictates of man. What then

features in this circumstance is that might

is right, the strong devouring the weak, a

potent invitation to anarchy and the ultimate

conversion of the society into a jungle. Thus,

where the rule of law is displaced, the judi- ciary is substantially, if not totally, rendered

impotent and irrelevant.

This then justifies the assertion of Chidi

that the ‘judiciary is a lost hope of the com- mon man’. Of course, in Chidi’s piece,

Nigeria is taken as the reference point and

my excursion is equally premised on the

Nigerian situation as a theater of diagnosis.

Few weeks ago, I was in a conversation with

two of my friends in Abuja when suddenly

an issue cropped up. It happened that I had

just arrived with one of them from the in- spection of some properties that he wanted

to acquire for the purpose of his dwelling

in Abuja while on his periodic visit. Out of

inquisitiveness, I believe, my friend, with

whom I just returned from the inspection

exercise, asked the other who largely lives

in the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, why

he had not thought it fit to acquire a home

in Abuja rather than being a permanent

resident in an hotel. With the enquiry, I

had expected my other friend to whom the

enquiry was directed to respond by either

telling me, as I believe, that it might not be

security wise to so do, or that he was still

on a search for an appropriate property, or

at the barest minimum, still exploring the

acquisition of a property. Alas, the startling

answer I got from our common friend was,

how would you expect me to acquire a

property in a country where there is absence

of law and order.

He then ventured to explain further by

telling us, ‘I buy a house today and sometime

in the nearest future, a person in authority

wakes up and for no reason, or justifiable

reason, or may be simply that he does not

like my face, demolishes it and nothing will

happen’. Let me further contextualize that

both the questioner and responder are not

only men of means in our society but highly

influential men in the governance of the

country. The questioner would not yield to

what he considered to be a ‘cheap response’ and was interrogating the enquiry further,

when I cut in in a very candid and honest

manner to concur with the response of our

common friend. What the answer connotes

illustrates our concern in this discourse. Can

the rule of work for such a victim where

such a breach occurs? Can the judiciary

truly and realistically come to the aid of the

oppressed person, particularly where he is

vulnerable? Can the judiciary rise up to the

challenge of the victim by responding effec- tively? These and many more are issues we

need to interrogate to reach our conclusion.

The affirmation or otherwise of the postula- tions will unveil to us whether the judiciary

is the ‘last’ or the ‘lost’ hope of the common

man. Let me recall that it was Fidelis Odita,

QC, SAN who, in his presentation in one of

the annual public lecture series of my non-

governmental organization, United Action

for Change, that opined that access to justice

is not a challenge in Nigeria but exit is the

bane of our judiciary. To the uninitiated,

what this implies is that you can easily ap- proach and gain access to the Nigerian court

for the purpose of obtaining justice, but it is

difficult if not impossible to exit that corri- dor of justice in the long run. This assertion

is certainly not far from the truth except to

my mind, even attempting to access justice

through the court room is a herculean task.

As at date, the vulnerable person that is

agitated by a wrong done to him is not ab

initio able to engage a lawyer in the first

instance, much less able to pay the astro- nomical court filing fees at the other levels

of state other than the federal. While most state rules made abundant provisions for the

paupers in such circumstances, breathing

life into the provisions remains a challenge

to most heads of courts. Applications made

to access the concession in those respects are

mostly declined for no, or frivolous reasons.

Legal aid in whatever form it assumes is also

vanishing from our society in reality. Admin- istrators of such schemes still make recourse,

at the barest minimum, to the victims for

logistics. By this, the dream of agitating

any right by a vulnerable person dies with

him. Should such oppressed fellow be able

to surmount this hurdle and file the case

in court, in most jurisdictions, successfully

ventilating his rights takes an average of five

years. Justice delayed is known to us all as

justice denied, particularly in Nigeria where

the average life span is fast diminishing and

the value of assets deteriorates. Challenges

of prompt assignment of cases, obtaining

dates for the assigned cases, multiple ad- journments are too common in our judicial

system.

Litigants hardly understand why they

must struggle to be in court and the proceed- ing is not going on. Skipping all other en- cumbrances or obstacles strewn in the way

of the realization of justice for the victim,

the trial of the case suffers severe and undue

delay due to the antics of defence lawyers in

some instances, and the unpreparedness of

the court in other instances. Technical rules

of administration are another impediment.

Of significance in this regard is what the

court system refers to as jurisdiction. This

is simply the competence of a court of law

to hear a matter submitted to it for adju- dication. The challenge to this is largely a

loophole that is now a veritable tool of delay

and frustration of cases in our courts. The

judiciary is yet to surmount this and rise up

to the challenge for no reason in my humble

view. Cases are frustrated through frivolous

appeals on this ground, particularly due to

lack of understanding of the extant rules

of appeal that have provided a window to

foreclose the game. Kudos to the attempted

solution by the President of the Court under

the current Court of Appeal Rules. How- ever, some judicial officers are still timid to

uphold the tenets of this innovative rule of

the appellate court that forbids the halting of

proceedings where such does not impact the

appeal filed.