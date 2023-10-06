• Service of Songs, Day of Tributes, Commendation Service to hold in Lagos, Umuahia, Item

Former president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and insurance guru, Prof. Joe Irukwu, SAN, will begin his final homeward journey on Sunday in Lagos, with the first event in an array of activities lined up for his burial.

Irukwu, who died in July, would be buried in his home town, Amaokwe Item, Bende Local Government Area, Abia State.

According to a programme released by the burial committee, there will be a Day of Tribute organised in Irukwu’s honour by Item Union, Lagos in collaboration with the family, at the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Recreation Club Hall, Surulere, Lagos.

On October 16, 2023, there will be a Service of Songs for Prof Irukwu at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (City of David), Victoria Island, Lagos. The next day, there will be an Evening of Tributes for Irukwu at the Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Abia State Government will hold a Commendation Service for him at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia on October 20.

Same day, there will be a Service of Songs at the Joseph Ogbonnaya Irukwu Development Centre, Amaokwe Item.

There will be an Inter-denominational Funeral Service for Irukwu at Egbichi Oteh Mini Stadium, Central School, Atanko, Amaokwe Item, followed by interment in his compound on October 21 while Outing/Thanksgiving Service follows at Methodist Church Amaokwe Item next day.

The Irukwu family will, during the burial, extend humanitarian services to widows drawn from across the nine villages in Item. Other vulnerable members of Item community will also benefit from an empowerment programme.

The family will also commission an ultra-modern Technological Innovation Centre for the promotion of IT education and technology proficiency among youths in Item and beyond.