• Be peaceful with your protest, I assure you of justice — Gov. Sule

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Some irate youths from Nasarawa Eggon, Friday, barricaded the entrance of the Government House, Lafia, to express their displeasure to authorities over what they termed “manipulation of results and disenfranchisement of voters” in the February 25 senatorial election in Nasarawa North specifically, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the State.

Angered by the development, the youths thronged the Independent National Electoral Commission Headquarters in Lafia, Nasarawa Eggon and submitted their letters of reservations to the electoral umpire containing their anguish.

At the Government House, the peaceful protesters ambushed the governor’s convoy as he returned from Juma’at mosque and decided to narrate their dissent to the the governor.

Leader of the peaceful protest and Councillor representing Nasarawa Eggon/Alizaga Electoral Ward, Usman Musa Sambu said the election was marred by pockets of irregularities, disenfranchisement and poor implementation of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended, citing the underutilization of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), violence in some polling areas, intimidation of voters among others.

“Your Excellency, we have calmly come here to express our anger to you. Without mincing words, our supporters of the APC suffered intimidation, mutilation of electoral materials and acts of violence. Our candidate was shortchanged and our voters are frustrated. This nearly led to political unrest on Thursday in Nasarawa Eggon but we had to calm it down with the hope that authorities would listen to us”.

Sambu alleged that the Electoral Officer in Nasarawa Eggon had been compromised by some politicians in the zone, stressing that the E. O. was said to have been suspended by INEC but he was always seen in office.

He demanded that the INEC official should remain suspended and out of office until the conclusion of the investigation being made.

“Your Excellency, I must tell you that we have been reliably informed that the E. O. in Nasarawa Eggon has been suspended due to these sharp practices that nurtured the undue defeat of our candidate, Barr. Danladi Halilu Envulu-anza and his continued presence in office is causing discomfort to the confidence of our people in INEC and the security of my ward Nasarawa Eggon/Alizaga Electoral Ward”.

In his response, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, said he was pleased with the orderliness of the angry protesters, advising them to put all their evidences of electoral infractions in order to smoothen investigation.

Governor Sule said the government was looking into the incidences of irregularities and would respond accordingly.

“We are not unconcerned of your anger. It is thoughtful that you have decided to come here and express yourself. I will assure you of doing all that is possible to ensure that your allegations are looked into and justice shall be done. Please, do not take the laws into your hands. Be peaceful and thoughtful as you are”.

Some of the placards displayed by the protesters read “Our EO has been compromised” “We were disenfranchised” “INEC should look into our grievances and make amends” among others.

As at press time, all efforts to reach the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Abdul-Rahman Ajidagba to comment on the situation, proved abortive as his lines were unreachable.

