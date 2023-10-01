• Group claims leader’s detention worsening insecurity in S’East

• Urges apex court to free him

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has revealed that the continuous detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is worsening the insecurity in the Southeast.

IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, who disclosed this in a statement, regretted that some hoodlums have taken advantage of Kanu’s incarceration to indulge in criminal activities in the zone.

While reiterating that only his freedom would resolve the problem of insecurity in the zone, he appealed to the Supreme Court to be fair in its judgment to enable him regain his freedom.

He said: “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the great prophet and indefatigable liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, once again reiterate that the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS solitary confinement will restore peace in the Southeast and by extension to Nigeria nation.

“The absence of our supreme leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, due to his kidnap in Kenya by the Nigeria government, gave rise to the insecurity and criminality in Biafra land today because Biafrans love him.

“At the same time, his continuous illegal incarceration in DSS solitary confinement, despite the court judgments that ordered his unconditional discharge and release, has worsened the security situation in Biafra land and elsewhere in Nigeria.

“Some sponsored criminals go about kidnapping for ransom and snatching cars from unsuspecting persons in the name of demanding for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. His release will stop all of that.

“If indeed the Supreme Court justices are interested in saving Nigeria and people of the Eastern Region, they should uphold the international and local laws and free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Kidnaping and extraordinary rendition of an accused person is a grievous offense according to international laws.

“This injustice to IPOB family and Biafrans is the highest provocation so far in our miserable existence in Nigeria. However, Biafrans have maintained their cool waiting for the apex court of Nigeria to deliver justice for us.”

Also in a statement yesterday, IPOB’s lead counsel, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, disclosed that the Supreme Court has slated for hearing all appeals on Kanu’s case before it for Thursday, October 5.

Ejiofor recalled that on October 13, 2022, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Judicial Division, delivered a landmark judgment in an appeal filed by Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, on behalf of Kanu, challenging part of the Federal High Court ruling, which had retained seven counts out of the original 15 counts against the IPOB leader, after striking out eight out of the 15 count-charge.

“The learned Justices of the Court of Appeal, in allowing the appeal filed by our erudite lead counsel, Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, directed the Federal Government of Nigeria to immediately release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally.

“The intermediate court in the landmark decision, proceeded in the aforesaid judgment to prohibit the Federal Government of Nigeria from further detaining Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, or prosecuting him on any indictment or charge before any court in Nigeria.

“On the 5th day of October, 2023, Prof. Mike Ozekhome SAN, leading Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq, and others, will be exchanging the legal fireworks on behalf of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in urging the Supreme Court to dismiss in its entirety the frivolous appeal filed by the Federal Government of Nigeria against this landmark judgment of the Court of Appeal; and to further set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal staying the execution of its earlier judgment.

“We are very firm, and committed to our solemn belief that the wheels of justice, though grinds slowly, but grinds exceedingly fine and towards the attainment of justice at the end of the day,” Ejiofor said.