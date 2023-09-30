…urge supreme court to be exhibit fairness in his case

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has revealed that the continuous detention of its leader is worsening the insecurity in the South East.

IPOB according to a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful regretted that some hoodlums has taken advantage of Kanu’s incarceration to indulge in criminal activities in the zone.

While reiterating that only his freedom will guarantee the problem of insecurity in the zone, he appealed to the supreme court to be fair in its judgement to enable him regain his freedom.

He said “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the Great Prophet and indefatigable liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU once again reiterate that the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS solitary confinement will restore peace in the Southeast and by extension to Nigeria nation.

“The absence of our supreme leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, due to his kidnap in Kenya by the Nigeria government, gave rise to the insecurity and criminality in Biafra Land today because Biafrans loves him.

” At the same time, his continuous illegal incarceration in DSS solitary confinement, despite the court judgments that ordered his unconditional discharge and release, has worsened the security situation in Biafra Land and elsewhere in Nigeria.

” Some sponsored criminals go about kidnapping for ramson and snatching cars from unsuspecting persons in the name of demanding for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. His release will stop all of that.

“If indeed the Supreme Court Justices are interested in saving Nigeria and people of the Eastern Region, they should uphold the international and local laws and free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Kidnaping and extraordinary rendition of an accused person is a grievous offense according to international laws.

“This injustice to IPOB family and Biafrans is the highest provocation so far in our miserable existence in Nigeria. However, Biafrans have maintained their cool waiting for the Apex Court of Nigeria to deliver justice for us.

“We are patiently waiting to see if the Supreme Court of Nigeria as the Constitutional Court will legalize the international crime of extraordinary renditions or deliver justice.

“Moreso, we want to see if the Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria will go against UN Charter on People’s Right to Self Determination, which Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s represents by agitating for Biafra freedom.

” The world leaders must preserve Mazi Nnamdi Kanu because he is going to allow them to have stake in Biafra Nation if they allow Biafra to become an independent state.

“The supreme Court Justices have the opportunity to write their names in gold as men of honor by releasing Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu kanu, who has not committed any crime against any local or international laws.

“The Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria should stop the executive arm’s rascality that has so far been exhibited in this case. They should instead emulate the courage of their colleagues on the panel of the Court of Appeal that ordered our leader discharged and acquitted unconditionally and barring any further trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in any court.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu holds the trigger of peace in Biafra Land and by extension in Nigeria. The Supreme Court has the trigger in their hands. They will decide if that trigger will usher in peace or chaos. The eyes of Biafrans and the world are on the Nigeria Supreme Court Justices on the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’. Powerful stated.