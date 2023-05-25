.says it’s a taboo

.suggests, Ojukwu,Ekweme as replacement

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has rejected the naming of the second Niger bridge by the South East governors after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Spokesman of the group,Emma Powerful in a statement released to newsmen has equally described the action of the governors as taboo.

Given reasons for their rejection, the pro- Biafra group claimed the President has not been friendly with Ndigbo,more so Powerful slammed his absence at the ceremony.