From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it is not satified with the medical attention given to its leader at the Department of State Services’s(DSS) medical clinic.

A statement by the spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful has urged the DSS to release Kanu to his personal physician to attend to his ill health.

“We are warning the Nigeria government and DSS agents to release our leader, whom they are illegally holding in solitary confinement irrespective of the court and UN working group orders to allow him to attend to his deteriorating health.

“Rushing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in emergency to an ill-equipped DSS clinic is cosmetic and can cause more harm to him. He needs his personal physician, who understands his medical history to take care of him.

“Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is critically ill in the DSS solitary confinement and must be released unconditionally to attend to his deteriorating health urgently. The Nigeria government must do the needful now that there is time to avoid negative consequences that may follow”. Powerful stated.