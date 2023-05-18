From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised the alarm over the razing of houses and properties of its members by persons it described as ‘impostor’ security agencies.

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement, yesterday, lamented the arson and random arrest, extortion and killings of innocent youths who are usually tagged IPOB members by security agencies.

This is as he urged the Federal Government to unconditionally release its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is being held in DSS detetion facility in Abuja for treason charges and also schedule a date for Biafra referendum.

He accused security personnel carrying out the atrocities of having been brainwashed to hate Igbo and to put the IPOB tag on any criminal in the South East.

He said these persons are not professional security agents, but terrorists recruited into the Nigerian security services to terrorise Biafrans.

“The impostor security agencies leave the same footprints like terrorists such as burning of houses, worship centers, markets, cars, abductions for ransom, and killing of innocent villagers. They are no different from terrorists. The world should recall that IPOB raised an alarm when government recruited terrorists which they referred to as repentant Boko Haram terrorists.

“The so-called repentant terrorists were recruited and sent to Biafra land to destroy our livelihood and our people. Some of them are involved in snatching of cars from innocent Biafrans and sending the cars to the Alhajis in the North, as seen in the recent viral video from arrested Fulani soldiers.

“These terrorists in Nigeria security uniforms are brainwashed to hate Ndigbo, and they have laid siege on Alaigbo. Their agenda is to put IPOB membership tag on any criminal in Biafra Land in order to kill them.

“In the case of their political opponents and wealthy Igbo people, they tag them IPOB sponsors. Even innocent Igbo youths are not spared. They can randomly abduct innocent youths, tag them IPOB members, and demand them to pay hundreds of thousands of naira or millions to buy their freedom or get jailed or worse, possibly be extrajudicially killed…

“IPOB members are not terrorists to be hunted. Known terrorist like Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram, ISWAP, and other northern sponsored terrorist don’t have local and international offices and lawyers like IPOB.

“They should stop tagging individuals as IPOB sponsors. No single person can sponsor IPOB. IPOB is sponsored by its members scattered all over the world through freewill contributions. IPOB is simply an army of volunteers who are putting in their resources for the liberty and freedom of our people.”