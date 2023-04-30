…recover arms, live ammunitions

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo state police command said its has arrested the sector Commander, the chief priest and nine members of the proscribed secessionist group Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB) and its affiliate Eastern Security Network ( ESN) allegedly involved in the killing of five policemen and two civilians in Ngor- Okpala council area of Imo state a fortnight ago.

The suspects were arrested at one of their hideouts in apprehended at Itu, Ezinihitte-Mbaise on Thursday, 27th April, 2023.

The Imo state commmand Spokesman , Henry Okoye, (ASP) in a press release, disclosed that the command acted on a tip-off and dispatched its Tactical Team led by SP Odeyeyiwa Oladimeji, who arrested one Mathew Chukwuma aged 48 from Mpam Ahiazu-Mbaise LGA of Imo state, at his hideout at Umuahia, Abia state.

The release said, “after interrogating him, he confessed to be the Sector Commander of the dreaded IPOB/ESN syndicate in Mbaise and assisted the curious operatives in arresting three of his members namely; Ojoko Ikechukwu, 53 years, of Umugwa, Chilaka Charles aged 44, of Umuezuo and Anthony Iwu aged 50years of Umugwa all in Umuokirika, in Ahiazu-Mbaise LGA of Imo state.

The press release further said ,” In the course of investigation, the suspects all confessed to be members of the dreaded IPOB/ESN syndicate terrorizing the good people of Imo state ad had a hand in the recent killing of five police officers and two civilians at Ngor-Okpala LGA.

“They also volunteered crucial information that assisted the operatives in raiding their second hideout in Itu, Ezinihitte-Mbaise LGA of Imo state which led to the arrest of another four suspected members of the proscribed secessionist group. The suspects are already on the commands wanted list due to their nefarious activities.

“On sighting the operatives of the police, the notorious criminal syndicates engaged them in a fierce gun duel but were over powered by the super fire power of the combat ready tactical squad which forced them to surrender all their weapons.

“Those arrested at Itu are one Damian Ibe aged 50year, Iwuala Simeon, 31 years both of Mpam in Ahiazu-Mbaise LGA and Obali Paul, 70 years who hails from Itu in Ezinihitte-Mbaise LGA of Imo state. The 70year-old man is said to be the Chief Priest of the Criminal gang while others escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries.”

According to the release, several ammunition were recovered including one cut to size AK47 rifle, one hundred and ninety rounds of live 7.62 mm ammunition, two AK47 magazines, two cut to size double barrel guns, one locally fabricated Berretta pistol, three pump action guns, two single barrel locally made guns, one locally made pistol, one cut to size gun, 50 rounds of7.66mm live ammunition, thirty-eight rounds of live cartridges, two AK47 magazines, two locally made explosive devices, one Iphone , one H-mobile, walkie-talkie, three cow horns painted with Biafran insignia, two Biafran Jewish caps, Jewish flag, large quantity of weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa and some fetish objects.

The command has promised to expedite more action towards arresting other fleeing members of the syndicate and bring them to face the wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the Imo state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Barde, appealed to Imo people to join hands with the police and other security agencies in the crusade against terrorism and always report any suspicious activities or treatment of gunshots injuries at any hospitals through the command’s emergency lines; 08034773700 or 08098880197.