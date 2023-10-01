…says group led by Ekpa

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has disassociated itself from a new pro Biafra group known as Biafra Liberation Army (BLA)

Spokesman of IPOB,Emma Powerful in a statement he released to newsmen on Sunday claimed that the group is being led by Simon Ekpa.

Powerful reacting to a viral video by a member of the group adorned in an army camouflage and IPOB insignia said his members have not degenerated to violence in their quest for a Biafra nation.

Powerful said “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi KANU wish to state unequivocally that Biafra struggle championed by IPOB has nothing to do with the so called Biafra Liberation Army and/or a Government in Exile which one double agent is parading himself as Prime Minister of.

“IPOB is a global peaceful movement of millions of people who are fighting for the restoration of Biafra. We are not a government, and we do not have an Army, nor do we have a government body anywhere in the world.

“The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB is Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The administrative and decision-making body of IPOB is the Directorate of State (DOS) with units and offices in many countries.

“We have remained peaceful and have never turned to arm struggle. IPOB’s demand from the Nigeria government is a dialogue and agreement on a Biafra referendum date, not war”. Powerful explained.

Clarifying on the activities of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) a branch of the group,he said “The international community and civil societies should take note that Biafra struggle under IPOB has no army.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB worldwide, established and inaugurated on December 12, 2020, a vigilante outfit named Eastern Security Network (ESN).

” ESN operatives were armed volunteers with a mandate to fight against the murderous fulani terrorists and jihadists code-named herdsmen who were killing and butchering our people and raping our women in our territory.

“ESN operatives do not wear military uniforms. These well-trained ESN operatives have remained loyal and focused to their mandate under the command of DOS. That is why the murderous activities of Fulani terrorists which were rampant before the lunch of ESN, have been drastically reduced.

“On the other hand, IPOB members are unarmed civilians who volunteer to contribute their time and resources towards the Biafra Self-Determination project. We neither bear arms nor are involved in violent activities.

“The sponsored criminals seen parading as Biafra Liberation Army are the double agents working for Simon Ekpa against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB struggle.

“The viral video of the idiots parading in military uniforms with IPOB unscripted face caps threatening IPOB leadership and members while praising Simon Ekpa is evidence of their covert operations; Who are they decieving with their double-faced calls for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu?

“Are their sponsors and managers so daft that they can’t write a good script instead of the amateur movies they are doing.

“These criminals in the so-called Liberation Army and the Fulani terrorists are behind most of the kidnapping, car snatching, and organ harvesting in our territory.

” Realizing they have been busted by their Biafra victims, they quickly came out to parade as Biafra Liberation Army. These criminals are the once enforcing the infamous sit-at-homes” . Powerful claimed.