Describe culprits as criminals

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has exonerated itself from the killing of five police men and a couple at Okpala junction in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State.

Spokesperson of the group Emma Powerful in a statement condemning the killings described those behind it as “criminals”.

He reiterated that IPOB is a peaceful movement and therefore should not be linked to the killing of the police men or other killings in the southeast.

He said “IPOB is a peaceful movement seeking separation from the Nigeria State through internationally recognised and accepted modus operandi called Self Determination and not through murderous or criminal activities.

“IPOB seeks to create a calm and peaceful environment for everyone in our territory to safely dwell and for our people to come home and be part of the development of Biafraland.

“It is not and has never been part of our objective to scare or kill innocent citizens of Biafra. Even though Nigeria Security Agents have been brutal on Biafran citizens, we have always maintained our calm.

“When the time for vengeance on those who have participated in the killing of peaceful citizens of Biafra comes, we shall avenge and take responsibility for it. For now, our focus is to ensure that Biafra territory, particularly Ala Igbo, is calm and peaceful, as ordered by our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Powerful also added “These paid criminals in the East should stop and allow Biafra agitation to flow naturally according to plans. We are warning the following criminals; Chocho and his co-actors, Agama, Egbe, to stay off Biafra Land or face the consequences. They have already been declared wanted by IPOB, and their sins will catch up with them soon,” Powerful stated.