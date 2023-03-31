From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned the recent attack on the chairman of Ohanaeze Council of Elders,Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu by some individuals and groups over his comment misconstrued as calling Yorubas as ‘political rascals’.

IPOB in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful has also davised the elder statesman and an Igbo cleric,Reverend father Emmanuel Obinwa popularly known as Ebube Muonso whose comment was castigated, to allow the matter rest,insisting that those behind it are only interested in political gains.

While equally commending the traditional rulers from Yoruba and some other individuals who frowned at the attack at Iwuanyanwu and Igbo in Lagos State, Powerful warned that Ndigbo are not “cowards that can be subjugated by any tribes in the country”.

He said ” We appreciate the condemnation coming from a few sincere Yoruba elders, Nevertheless, many of them, including the government of Lagos State maintained absolute silence in the face of this ethnic profiling, massacring, and destruction by the sponsored political thugs.

“But when some Igbo leaders condemn the attacks, some people are talking rubbish against them. IPOB stands behind any Igbo leader and person who is not doing politics with the lives and properties of Ndigbo but stands out to defend our people both in words and in actions.

“We urge chief Iwuanyanwu and Rev. Fr. Ebube Nmonso not to respond to the attacks on them, especially from the prodigal son called Joe Igbokwe who is willing to leak the feet of the caliphate and their Yoruba counterparts for political gains.

“Those attacking Ndigbo should understand that Ndigbo are co-owners of Lagos because they bought the lands and houses they are occupying in Lagos. If you have sold your land, you can’t come back and claim the ownership. You can not eat your cakes and have it.

“The lands and properties acquired in Lagos by Ndigbo belong to them, whether they like it or not. But if Yorubas want their sold lands back, they are free to negotiate and repurchase the lands back.