From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared May 30 a sit-at-home to celebrate fallen heroes from the southeast who were maimed or killed in their course for serving their fatherland.

Spokesperson of the group Emma Powerful in a statement to that effect has described the day as ‘Biafra Heroes Day’.

According to the statement “We under the command and leadership of our great prophet and indefatigable liberator Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu wish to announce to all Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of Biafra freedom across the world that May 30, 2023, is Biafra Heroes Day.

“It is a special day set outside to remember our fallen comrades and those who paid the ultimate price for the liberation of Biafra in 1967-1970 and beyond”. Powerful explained.

He also added “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB set aside the 30th of May every year as a special day to honour gallant men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for us to leave as a people.

“Daily, Biafrans are murdered in cold blood, illegally adopted and unlawfully detained in Nigeria in the quest for Biafra freedom. The sacrifices and memories of these heroes and heroines will never be forgotten.

“Fellow Biafrans, this 30th May 2023 is another sacrosanct day to remember our fallen heroes, heroines and comrades who died in defence of our land and for the birth of the Biafra Nation.

However, Powerful has equally urged its members to celebrate the day in whichever peaceful way pleases them.

“IPOB family members should organise and observe this date in any form each country, zone, or unit considers best. IPOB leadership advise all to maintain peace and order during the event. During the commemoration ceremonies, 3 minutes of silence should be observed for the fallen heroes who paid the ultimate price from 1967-1970 till date.

“All IPOB family members in the diaspora are expected to remind their host country’s citizens and their Government of the Biafran genocide which Nigeria and the British Government works hard to cover up and the continuous illegal detention of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We must honour and celebrate our heroes and heroines and never let their memories be forgotten,” he stated.